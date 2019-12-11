SLFP+Organizers+convened+to+Colombo+today

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 12:39

All Electoral Organizers of the SLFP have been called for a discussion at the party headquarters located along Darly Road in Colombo.

This is as per instructions by party Chairman former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Attention is to be drawn especially towards the symbol under which they should contest the forthcoming general election.

Meanwhile, at the government party leaders meeting held yesterday under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attention had been drawn towards the new Alliance.

It had been discussed to expedite the forming of the new Alliance.