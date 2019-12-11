Kadawatha fuel station shut, after HIRU revealed it contaminated well water with fuel

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 12:40

Issuing fuel to the fuel station located in front of the Kadawatha Police station has been suspended following the revelation by HIRU yesterday, that well water had been contaminated by fuel.

Residents alleged that a leak in the storage tank had led to the contamination of well water.

Our Regional Correspondent Saman Hettiarachchi and his crew who visited the location to look in to this were interrupted by staff at the fuel station and were later assaulted as well.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Energy Rohitha Abegunawardana speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today said that he had instructed to halt the supply of fuel to the particular fuel station.