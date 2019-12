Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 13:18

Statement should be obtained from Rajitha and Mangala soon - Minister Rohitha

State Minister of Energy Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that statements should be recorded from former ministers Rajitha Senaratne and Mangala Samaraweera regarding the alleged abduction of a Swiss embassy official.

He stated these thoughts at a media briefing in Colombo today.