Pipe+water+to+Sri+Pada+to+minimize+the+use+of+plastic+bottles

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 13:27

Dharma Sugandhaya Manusath Foundation has commenced a project to provide drinking water through the pipeline from Seetha Gangula to Udamaluwa for the benefit of the devotees who are on pilgrimage to Sripada.

The Secretary of the Association Piyatissa Wickramaratne speaking to the Hiru news team stated that the aim is to protect the Sri Pada site from the disposal of plastic drinking water bottles.

The contribution of the Sri Lanka Army have been received for the laying of pipelines and the Dharma Sugandhaya Manusath Foundation is requesting the government and private sector to provide funds for this purpose.

The 2019 - 2020 Sripada pilgrimage season commenced today and the Statue of Deity Saman and the Jewelry was placed at the Udamaluwa at an auspicious time in the morning today, after taking it from the Pelmadulla-Galpottawala Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Hiru correspondent stated that at present large number of devotees are arriving for the Sripada pilgrimage .