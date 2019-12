Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 13:16

A father of three dies after falling from a jack tree

A father of three has died after falling from a jack tree, in Udadulwala area in Haloluwa, Katugastota.

It is reported that he is a carpenter and was suffering from a foot injury.

He has fallen off the tree yesterday, when he climbed a tree to pluck jack disregarding the objection of the people at home.