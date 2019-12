Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 14:37

7-hour water cut in several areas in Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be disrupted today due to maintenance and repair work.

The water cut will be imposed from 10pm tonight to 5.00am tomorrow in Mirihana, Ethulkotte, Pitakotte, Nugegoda, Nawala, Gangodawila and Udahamulla areas.