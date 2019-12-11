Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 19:48

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs inside a manioc curry

569

Views

A woman who tried to smuggle heroin concealed in a manioc curry for several inmates convicted of drug trafficking in the Galle prison has been arrested.



A 54-year-old woman from Weliwatte, Galle has been arrested by the Prison Officers yesterday.



230 milligrams of heroin concealed in a cotton swab inside the manioc curry was discovered during a search carried by the prison officials.



The woman has been handed over to the Galle Police for further questioning.