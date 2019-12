Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 18:27

Two people rescued after accident while engaged in water sports

Sri Lanka Navy rescued a man and a woman that met with an accident while they were on a jet ski at Gregory Lake, Nuwara Eliya.

The Navy said that the crash occurred yesterday due to their inability to control the speed of the jet ski.

The rescued 33-year-old male and the 27-year-old female are residents of Katugastota Kandy.