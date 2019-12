Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 18:26

Travel on the upcountry railway line that was disrupted due to a lorry that got jammed in the Kolathenna area between Diyatalawa and Bandarawela has been restored.

This lorry which had a brake failure at the Kolathenna railway crossing had slipped off the railway line and got jammed.

The Railway Control Room stated that after the removal of the lorry, the train is now operating as usual.