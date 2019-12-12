Showers+in+Uva+and+Eastern+provinces+and+several+districts+today

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:13

The Meteorology Department forecasts that intermittent showers will occur in the Uva and Eastern Provinces and in the Jaffna district today (12).

The department states that there will be light showers at times in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

The statement issued in the morning indicates that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 pm today (12).

The department further states that showers will develop at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts around 50-75mm. There could be temporary strong winds during thundershowers.