Woman+killed+in+an+accident+in+Kekirawa

A woman was killed and four others injured when a three-wheeler collided with a cab in the Kekirawa, Thonigala area last evening (11).

The victim is a 53-year-old woman.

The accident had occurred when a cab had crashed into a three-wheeler that was parked. The critically injured were rushed to the Kekirawa Hospital.

Our correspondent said that one woman had died on admission.

At the time of the accident, there were five people in the three-wheeler and the police state that they were from the same family. They met with the accident while returning from a funeral house.

The driver of the cab arrested in connection with the accident is due to be produced before the Kekirawa District Magistrate's Court today (12).

The Kekirawa Police Traffic Division is conducting further investigations into the accident