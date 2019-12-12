Japanese+Foreign+Minister+to+arrive+today+

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:26

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka today.

The Government Information Department stated that he is visiting with the intention of further strengthening their friendship with Sri Lanka while congratulating the new Government.

Accordingly, the Japanese Foreign Minister who is due to arrive in Sri Lanka in the afternoon will stay in the island until Saturday.

During this time, he will meet President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.