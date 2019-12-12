Constitutional+council+convenes+today

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 8:03

The constitutional council will be convening for the first time following the electing of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

This is under the patronage of the chairman of the council, speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

However, as Sajith Premadasa is yet to be officially announced as the opposition leader in parliament, he will not be attending the constitutional council meeting today.

All members who represented the constitutional council during the previous regime have been informed to be present today.

Accordingly, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe who represented the Constitutional council as former president Maithreepala Sirisena’s representative and MP Thalatha Atukorala who represented former premier, Ranil Wickramasinghe’s representative will be attending the council session.

Further three representatives of the civil society are also to represent the constitutional council.

As the constitution does not have the authority to remove constitutional council members, the norm is for representatives to resign.

Meanwhile, several police officers have been summoned today to the presidents commission investigating the easter Sunday attacks.

Colombo division chief inspector L.H Karunaratne, Chief inspector of the Modara police station, G.C Janaka Kumara, Inspector of the Kotahena police, A.H.M Sirisena Abeysinghe and SI of the Wariyapola police station, R.M. Lahiru Pradeep Udayanga has been summoned before the commission in order to testify.

Further, police constable A.L. Nalin Bandara who was attached to the Kotahena police during the blasts and is currently serving the Paranagaswewa police station following a transfer, is also to report to the commission today.