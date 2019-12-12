Diyabeduma+Hospital+faced+with+a+crisis+without+doctors

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:26

Residents complain that the services of the Diyabeduma Primary Hospital in Elahera, Polonnaruwa - Elahera where around 20 villages receive treatment have been suspended due to the absence of doctors.

They noted that the hospitalization and outpatient affairs of the hospital are not being carried out at present and only clinical activities were carried out yesterday.

They said that there was only one doctor in the hospital when previously there were 4 doctors.

When inquired about this, the Divisional Health Director of Polonnaruwa Dr. D.S.A. Jayasinghe said one of the three doctors at the hospital had left the services, while the other doctor had been transferred.

He stated that although he did not approve the transfer, it had been obtained on the advice of top officials of the Ministry of Health.

However, since the other doctor could not work day and night, he was advised by the Divisional Health Director to only carry out the clinical activities.