Garnier Banister Francis’s foreign travel ban until today

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:35

Garnier Banister Francis, a locally recruited officer of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka who claimed to have been abducted, has been temporarily banned from going abroad without court permission until today.

When the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court on the 9th of this month, the foreign travel ban imposed on her was extended until today and the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer was requested to submit a report on whether Garnier Banister Francis had been sexually abused or physically assaulted at the time of the abduction.

The judge asked the Chief Judicial Medical Officer to submit a report on the mental condition of the woman.

Garnier Banister Francis, made statements to the CID on three occasions regarding her alleged abduction.