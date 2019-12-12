G.C.E. O / L ends today - Severe punishment for unruly behavior

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:44

The G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination ends today.



The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated that if the students act in an unruly manner or disturb the other students after the examination, they will be severely reprimanded under the Examination Act.

He also stated that action will be taken to cancel the results of the candidates who behave in such a manner.



The Commissioner General of Examinations further stated that the Examination hall supervisors have been informed regarding the same.