Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 9:45

A special meeting of the ruling party will be held at 6 pm today (12) under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential House in Fort.

The Cabinet, State Ministers all Members of Parliament representing the ruling party have been invited to attend the meeting.

State Minister Shehan Hemasinghe states that this will be the first ruling party meeting to be held after the victory at the presidential election.