Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 10:11

Dr. Mohamed Safi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital has come to the Kurunegala Magistrate's Court to appear for his case.

The Hiru reporter stated that he arrived at the court premises around 9.45am.

He has been charged with misappropriating money, aiding terrorism and performing sterilization on women without consent.