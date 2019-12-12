Mawanella+Buddha+Statue+vandalism+suspects+remanded+until+26

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 12:06

The 20 suspects who were arrested in connection with the destruction of Buddha statues in the Mawanella area have been further remanded until 26th of this month.



This was when the suspects were produced before Mawanella Magistrate Upul Rajakaruna today.



The 19 suspects who are being questioned by the CID were produced before the magistrate today and the court permitted the suspects to be detained and questioned until March 05 next year.



Meanwhile, a suspect arrested in Kattankudy area who was produced before courts for the first time, was also subject to the same detention order and CID was given permission to detain and question the suspect until the same date as the other 19 suspects.