Huge+Elephant+responsible+for+several+deaths+captured+in+Bakamuna

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 14:42

A wild elephant that was roaming in the wild in the Bakamuna area in Polonnaruwa and responsible for destroying houses and killing people has been finally caught this morning by Wild Life officials after a long intensive operation.

The wild elephant was caught in the Buduruwa Yaya area in Bakamuna.

The elephant is about eight and a half feet in height, and is around 35 years old, according to our correspondent.

The wild elephant is to be taken to the Horowpathana Elephant Centre. The operation to capture the elephant was handled by the Giritale and Anuradhapura wild life officials.