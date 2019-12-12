Swiss Embassy official’s case postponed to afternoon

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 13:29

The case regarding Garnier Banister Francis, a locally recruited officer of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka who claimed to have been abducted, was postponed until 2 pm today.

This was when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne this morning.



Our court correspondent stated that the Attorney General's Department officials have informed that they are able to come to court only at 2 pm. Therefore, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the case be taken up for hearing at 2.00 pm.

When the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court on the 9th of this month, the foreign travel ban imposed on her was extended until today and the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer was requested to submit a report on whether Garnier Banister Francis had been sexually abused or physically assaulted at the time of the abduction.

The judge asked the Chief Judicial Medical Officer to submit a report on the mental condition of the woman.

Garnier Banister Francis, made statements to the CID on three occasions regarding her alleged abduction.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is due to submit a report including the progress of the investigations this afternoon to courts.