Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 12:45

Update : Swiss embassy official called to CID tomorrow at 9.30 am – CID informs court

CID informs Courts that Swiss Embassy local staffer has been called to the CID at 9.30am tomorrow to record a statement





Update: thursday, December 12, 2019, 3.35Pm



New team to investigate complaints against Dr. Shafi Siyabdeen - CID



CID informs Courts a new team will investigate complaints anainst Dr.Shafi Siyabdeen and Kurunagala Magistrate allows CID to Record Evidence again