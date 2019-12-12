Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 12:45
Update : Swiss embassy official called to CID tomorrow at 9.30 am – CID informs court
Update: thursday, December 12, 2019, 3.35Pm
New team to investigate complaints against Dr. Shafi Siyabdeen - CID
CID informs Courts a new team will investigate complaints anainst Dr.Shafi Siyabdeen and Kurunagala Magistrate allows CID to Record Evidence again