A+person+bathing+in+Bentota+goes+missing

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 14:02

A man swimming in Bentota has disappeared.

His elder brother told the Hiru news team that his brother went out with a group of friends on Monday for a swim and there was no further information.

He said as a result he is suspicious about his brother's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Bentota Police and the Navy have launched a search operation in search of the missing person.

The police stated that they are suspecting that he had drowned and disappeared as a result of swimming while he was drunk.

The missing person is reported to have been involved with lifeguard activities.