A+person+bathing+in+Bentota+goes+missing

A man swimming in Bentota has disappeared.
His elder brother told the Hiru news team that his brother went out with a group of friends on Monday for a swim and there was no further information.
He said as a result he is suspicious about his brother's disappearance.
Meanwhile, the Bentota Police and the Navy have launched a search operation in search of the missing person.
The police stated that they are suspecting that he had drowned and disappeared as a result of swimming while he was drunk.
The missing person is reported to have been involved with lifeguard activities.