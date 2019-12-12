The+Constitutional+council+meets

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 13:32

The Constitutional Council is currently meeting at the Speaker's Quarters in the Parliament Complex.

This is the first time the Constitutional Council is meeting after the new government came in to power.

According to parliamentary sources, all members of the Constitutional Council who served during the previous Government have been invited to attend the meeting today.

The Speaker, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are elected to the Constitutional Council established under the previous government.



According to parliamentary sources, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the meeting today.

Accordingly, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, who represented the former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Minister Thalatha Athukorale who represented the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, are attending the meeting.

However, it is reported that the Leader of the Opposition is not participating. It is reported that this is because the opposition leader of the parliament has not been officially announced yet.

In addition, the 10-member Constitutional Council is represented by three civil society representatives.

The appointment for the vacancy of an Appeal Court Judge is scheduled to be discussed at the Constitutional Council meeting today.

A government spokesperson stated that with the change of government, the composition of the Constitutional Council would change in the future.