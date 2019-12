Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 14:01

A rare solar eclipse will be visible to Sri Lankans on the 26th of this month, after 10 years.

When inquired by the Hiru news team, Janaka Adasuriya, Research Scientist at the Astronomy section of the Arthur C. Clarke Centre stated that the circular solar eclipse will be fully visible above Mannar.

The solar eclipse will only be seen partly in the south.

He also said that the solar eclipse should not be observed with the naked eye.