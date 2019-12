Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 13:52

The government has not decided to sign the M.C.C. agreement

The Co- Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that the government has not decided to sign the US Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement.

He was speaking at a media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions, held this morning at the government information department.

The Cabinet of Ministers have also decided to convert the Z-Score system used for university admission to a school criteria-based system instead of the District criteria.