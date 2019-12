Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 14:41

Seven arrested with heroin in Wellawaya

Seven suspects have been arrested with heroin in the Wellawaya area.

The suspects were taken into custody during a special raid conducted in the area yesterday. Police also seized 70 milligrams of heroin from the suspects.

The suspects are residents of Anapallama, Baddelandaya, Karandagolla and Moneragala aged between 26-28.