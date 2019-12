Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 14:40

Two defendants sentenced to death for murdering youth

Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga today sentenced to death, two persons who were convicted of attacking and killing a 17-year-old youth with a sharp weapon.

It is alleged that the murder took place on April 12, 2001 inside a school in Kotahena.

The first accused in the case is currently in hiding and avoiding courts.