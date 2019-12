Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 15:53

The Sustainable Energy Authority has decided to introduce a solar powered three-wheeler system for the first time.

The introduction of this three-wheeler system, sponsored by the Korean government, is scheduled to be held tomorrow under the patronage of the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera.

The specialty is the battery that can be powered by a solar power system that is attached to the three-wheeler without using fossil fuel.