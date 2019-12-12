How a woman who was missing for several years, was discovered because of an ID card

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 16:33

A mother of two who had been missing for over two years has been found when she attempted to renew her Identity card.

However, despite a valiant effort, she was not found.



It has been reported that the police have notified various agencies regarding the disappearance of the woman and also informed the Department of Registration of Persons.

However, a woman recently filed an application to obtain an identity card from Nochchiyagama area in Anuradhapura District.

The police have received information on this application and after questioning her at the Pujapitiya Police station, she has been identified as the woman who had been missing for some time.

It has been revealed during interrogation that the woman had fled with another man in the area a few years back and has been living with him.

It has also been revealed that they have a child and she has reportedly refused the legal husband’s request to come home to him and her children.

However, the Pujapitiya police are conducting further investigations