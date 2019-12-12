Government Analyst's report regarding the samples of the waste containers imported from England not received - AG

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 17:42

The Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal today (12) that they have not received the Government Analyst's report regarding the samples of the waste containers imported from England and stored in the Colombo Port and Katunayake Free Trade Zone.

Accordingly, the Bench of the Court of Appeal will issue an order regarding the future course of action on the 18th of this month.

The interim injunction banning the transport of the containers containing garbage to other areas has also been extended.

The Environmental Justice Center has filed a writ petition in this regard.