President assures media freedom and pledges not to infringe on media freedom
Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 18:48
President assures media freedom and pledges not to infringe on media freedom
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that he will definitely ensure that the media freedom of the country will not be affected during his tenure.

The President also stated that he expects all media institutions to fulfill their responsibilities to the country by engaging in a media practice that is beneficial to the country and the country's reputation with space for any justifiable criticism.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made this observation when the media institution leaders met with the President at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The President stated that the people elected him as the President of the country in the last presidential election with many aspirations. Increasing the efficiency of politicians and public officials, eradication of corruption and economic development were key areas among them. The President expressed his hope that the media would continually assist him in achieving these objectives.

The image of the country is very important for building investment and economic relations internationally.

Therefore, the President explained that the media will have a broad responsibility in building the image of the country.  The President praised the behavior of the local media regarding the incident involving the swiss embassy official.

The President expressed his regret at the attempt to highlight this incident in unnecessary proportions by the international media and pointed out that the local media has the ability to correct these situations. 

Speaking to the media about the city's beautification activities and the art wave that has been spreading all over the country, the President said that it was not started because of a request made by a person, but a creative initiative by the young generation who loved the country.

However, the President explained the importance of the media's contribution in encouraging this group who love the country.

Heads of media institutions representing print and electronic media participated in this meeting

 

US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to  be impeached...
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
Citizenship Amendment Act - Unrest erupts in Delhi
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49
Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests...
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
"Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control" launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
 Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
 Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
Elizabeth Taylor's assistant talks late star's final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
 Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
 Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
