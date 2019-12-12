President+assures+media+freedom+and+pledges+not+to+infringe+on+media+freedom

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 18:48

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that he will definitely ensure that the media freedom of the country will not be affected during his tenure.

The President also stated that he expects all media institutions to fulfill their responsibilities to the country by engaging in a media practice that is beneficial to the country and the country's reputation with space for any justifiable criticism.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made this observation when the media institution leaders met with the President at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The President stated that the people elected him as the President of the country in the last presidential election with many aspirations. Increasing the efficiency of politicians and public officials, eradication of corruption and economic development were key areas among them. The President expressed his hope that the media would continually assist him in achieving these objectives.

The image of the country is very important for building investment and economic relations internationally.

Therefore, the President explained that the media will have a broad responsibility in building the image of the country. The President praised the behavior of the local media regarding the incident involving the swiss embassy official.

The President expressed his regret at the attempt to highlight this incident in unnecessary proportions by the international media and pointed out that the local media has the ability to correct these situations.

Speaking to the media about the city's beautification activities and the art wave that has been spreading all over the country, the President said that it was not started because of a request made by a person, but a creative initiative by the young generation who loved the country.

However, the President explained the importance of the media's contribution in encouraging this group who love the country.

Heads of media institutions representing print and electronic media participated in this meeting



