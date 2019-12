Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 17:42

Afghanistan Ambassador in Sri Lanka calls on President

Afghanistan Ambassador in Sri Lanka M. Afroof Haidari met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President's Media Unit stated that he congratulated President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on behalf of the Afghanistan government.

In addition, there were discussions on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.