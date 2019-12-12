Four+liquor+shops+sealed+for+selling+alcohol+on+poya+day

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 18:45

The Excise Department has taken measures to seal four liquor shops that sold alcohol on the Unduwap full moon day.

Officers of the Special Unit of the Colombo Excise Department conducted the raids.

A liquor store at the I D H junction, a liquor store near Negombo Railway Station, a liquor store on Kiribathgoda Hunupitiya Road and a liquor store at Kurana on the Negombo – Puttalam Road were raided.

The Excise Officers have taken steps to seal all the liquor shops with immediate effect. Further investigations are being carried out and necessary legal action is being planned.

The raid was carried out on orders of the Excise Commissioner General with advice from Additional Excise Commissioner General Wasantha Dissanayake and Deputy Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe, under the supervision of Excise Superintendent Channa Weerakkody with the operation carried out by Excise officer in charge (Special Operations Unit) Chief Excise inspector P.N. Hemantha. The officers involved in the raid included Excise Inspector P Ranaweerra, Pradeepa Senaratne, Excise regulators, 691 Samaranayake, 820 Karunatilake, 995 Salitha, 750 Jayatilleke and women's excise regulator 89 Wijesundara.

Under the Excise Ordinance and the Holidays Act, the sale of liquor at Excise Licensed premises on full moon days is strictly prohibited. In the course of the arbitration proceedings pursued by the Excise Department for such offenses, the mediation fee is five times the penalty imposed by the courts and action will be taken to seal the relevant Excise Licensed premises until the process is completed.

The Excise Department requests the public to lodge complaints on alcohol, tobacco and drug related crimes and offenses including the violation of Excise Rules and Regulations by excise licensed liquor stores in the area on the special telephone number 1913