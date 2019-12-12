Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 19:43

A new team to probe Dr Shafi - Permission to record statements again

The CID informed the Kurunegala Magistrate Court today that a new investigative team under the supervision of an ASP has been appointed to probe the charges against Dr Shafi.



The case against Dr Shafi for sterilizing mothers at the time of performing caesareans was taken before the court today.



Our correspondent stated that the New Director CID, SSP W Thilakarathna personally appeared before the court to inform the future course of action by the CID.



He told the court that certain factions are not satisfied with the pre-investigations of the matter, therefore, a new team has been appointed under the supervision of an ASP to probe the matter again.



He also said that the CID investigations should not be subjected to any doubt by any factions, therefore the future investigations would be carried out with full transparency.



The CID Director further informed the court that the charges against Dr Shafi on his financial and other wealth accumulation will be probed separately.



