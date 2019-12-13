C.V.+Vigneshwaran+makes+a+statement+regarding+refugees

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 9:24

Former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vigneshwaran said that the Sri Lankan government should work together with India to develop a mechanism to bring back Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who had migrated to Tamil Nadu during the war.

He was speaking to the Hiru news team regarding the New Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Indian Parliament.

The Indian parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minority immigrants from the neighboring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, speaking to the Hiru news team, the former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Vigneshwaran said that the Indian government's decision not to grant Indian citizenship to the refugees who had migrated from Sri Lanka is not a problem.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance MP Mano Ganeshan has made a comment on his Twitter account stating that Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India should be granted dual citizenship.

The MP said in a tweet that if they get Indian citizenship, the Tamil population in this the country will be reduced and therefore, they should return to Sri Lanka.