Kandaketiya+Pradhesiya+Shaba+budget+defeated

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 9:55

The budget for the next year was defeated by a majority of 5 votes in the Kandaketiya Pradhesiya Shaba governed by the United National Party (UNP).

Only the five UNP MPs voted in favor of the budget.

Seven Pradeshiya Sabha members who are representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), two United People Freedom Alliance (UPFA) members and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member voted against the budget.

The Vice Chairman who represents the UPFA abstained from voting.

The Kandaketiya Pradeshiya Sabha comprises of 16 members that include 7 from SLPP, 5 from UNP, 3 from UPFA and one from JVP.

At the beginning the 5 UNP members and the 3 UPFA members worked together to form the governing control of the Kandaketiya Pradeshiya Sabhawa