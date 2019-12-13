Construction of the Express way around the Selanika tree in Darulawa, halted

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 8:14

The Wildlife Conservation Department says that the Road Development Authority has informed not to take any future action for carrying out any construction in the area linked to the location where the plant indigenous to Sri Lanka and listed in the International Red Data List as a plant species that had become extinct in the world called crudia celanika had been detected.

Wildlife Conservation department deputy director Dr. Lakshman Peiris said that already action had been taken jointly with the Peradeniya Botanical Park for taking necessary steps to preserve the said plant.