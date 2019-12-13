Friday, 13 December 2019 - 8:13

Police reveals that it was not informed of the Easter Sunday attacks by the IGP

Few Police Officers informed the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks that they had not received a letter prior to the attack, from IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who is currently on mandatory leave.



Also, Sub Inspector Lahiru Pradeep said that he was influenced to make a false statement that a letter as such was received prior to the attack.



5 Police Officers appeared before the 5 member commission.



Chief Inspector of Muttuwal Janaka Kumara also testified saying he had not received such a letter prior to the attack.



Sub Inspector Lahiru Pradeep who is attached to the closest police checkpoint to the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade said that he too did not receive a letter warning of an attack.