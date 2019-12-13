Japanese+Foreign+Minister+arrives+in+the+Island

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 9:08

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

He is visiting with the intention of further strengthening their friendship with Sri Lanka while congratulating the new Government.

According to the Hiru airport correspondent, the Japanese High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and a delegation were at the Airport to welcome the Japanese Foreign Minister and the 21-member delegation that arrived in the country yesterday.

The Japanese Foreign Minister who will be in the island until tomorrow is scheduled to meet President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.