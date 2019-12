Friday, 13 December 2019 - 9:43

Five hospitalized in a road accident in Vavuniya

Five people including 4 army officials were injured in a road accident in the Omanthai - Weppankulam area in Vavuniya.

The police said that the van belonging to the Army travelling towards Vavuniya from Pulliyankulam had collided with a small cab last night.

The four army officials who were traveling in the van and the driver of the cab were injured and admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson stated that their condition was stable.