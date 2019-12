Friday, 13 December 2019 - 10:07

Student who was flying a kite dies after falling into a well

A student has died after falling into an unprotected well while flying a kite in Point Pedro, Jaffna.

The police stated that the student has fallen into the well yesterday when he was running forward while flying his kite.

Since he did not return home, his parents had made inquiries about the child and subsequently discovered the child's body inside a well.

The victim was a 10-year-old student.