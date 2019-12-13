Waruna+Liyanage+replaces+the+late+Ranjith+Soyza+in+Parliament+

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 10:28

Udagama Liyanage Waruna Priyantha Liyanage has been appointed for the parliament seat that was vacated recently with the demise of Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Ranjith De Zoysa.

The Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya has issued the relevant a gazette notification.

In the 2015 general election, the highest preferential votes after Ranjith Soyza was obtained by Waruna Liyanage contesting from the United Peoples Freedom Alliance.

However, he is currently the organizer of the United National Party's Nivithigala electorate