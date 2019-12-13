The government has not taken any decision to sign the MCC - Attorney General informs the Supreme Court

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 11:12

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today that the Government has not taken any decision as yet to sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement or Status of Forces Agreement.

The fundamental Rights Petitions seeking the Supreme Court to prevent the signing of these agreements were taken before the Court this morning.

They have been filed by Attorney-at-law Darshana Veraduwage, GMOA, and Buddhist Information Center Executive Director Angulugalle Siri Jinananda Thera.

Additional solicitor General, Farzana jameel who appeared for the Attorney General further informed the court that the government is considering to review the said agreements.

Later, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, S Thurairajah, Murdu Fernando, LTB Dehideniya and Gamini Amarasekera fixed the petitions to be taken again for hearing on March 25th.



