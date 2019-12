Friday, 13 December 2019 - 13:18

Several police officers before the Presidential Commission of inquiry appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday Attacks

Several police officers are scheduled to give evidence today before the Presidential Commission of inquiry appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday Attacks.



Thalangama Police OIC, Chief Inspector Anil Jayaratne, ASP H.D. Neranjala Abeywardene of the Colombo North Division and Chief Inspector of the Negombo SSP's office G.I. Sudath Priyantha Ekanayake will give evidence today.

Meanwhile, several police officers at the Presidential Commission yesterday revealed that they had not received the letter sent before the Easter attack by IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who has been sent on compulsory leave.