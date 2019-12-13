Attention+drawn+to+double+the+security+deposit+for+workers+to+Korea

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 12:57

The Foreign Employment Bureau is considering a 100 per cent increase in the security deposit for workers leaving to South Korea for employment.

Accordingly, the Deputy General Manager Mangala Randeniya stated that they are considering raising the present security deposit of 2 million rupees to 4 Million rupees.

This is to reduce the Sri Lankan migrant workers overstaying illegally in Korea.

Nearly 22,000 are currently employed in Korea and the Bureau of Foreign Employment states that about 3,821 workers are remaining in the Korea illegally.

As a result, there is a risk that the Korean employment quota to Sri Lanka could be reduced in the future.

The Bureau is also considering the speedy repatriation of the Sri Lankan migrant workers in Korea who are illegally overstaying and the enforcement of legal action against them.

The Foreign Employment Bureau states that it is considering raising the security deposit by 100 percent in order to ease the situation.