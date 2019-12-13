Dickwella and Dhananjaya's names get mixed up in Pakistan

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 13:19

At the end of the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, a journalist has mixed up the names of two players.

Niroshan Dickwella represented Sri Lanka at this press conference.

But the foreign journalist wanted to question Dhananjaya de Silva.

Niroshan Dickwella made that correction as follows;

"Silva, you are batting extremely well. What do you have to say?" the journalist asked.

Dickwella who was looking at him for a while understands that there is a little confusion here, replies;

"I am not de Silva. I am Dickwella. I got out and went to the pavilion early."

The video is given below;