A+team+from+UNP+will+meet+at+Sirikotha+today+to+decide+on+leadership

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 13:17

A discussion will be held at the UNP headquarters at Sirikotha this afternoon regarding the proposals that have been submitted with regard to the party leadership.

It is reported that this discussion will be held between party seniors and back benchers.



There has been a proposal to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the United National Party while there is another proposal to name Karu Jayasuriya as the Party Leader and for a leadership council to handle the general elections.



The views of various stakeholders in the party are being discussed these days through a committee comprising of party seniors including the General Secretary of the UNP.



Accordingly, the views of the backbenchers will be discussed today at the meeting with them.

Meanwhile, UNP MP Ajith P. Perera says that the leadership of the UNP should change in the coming days.



He stated this while speaking at a media briefing held in Bandaragama yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party headquarters at Sirikotha today, MP Mayantha Dissanayake stated that the future of the party and the leadership of the party is not one person.