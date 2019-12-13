NFF+complains+to+CID+against+Rajitha

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 13:01

The National Freedom Front complained to the CID today against former Health Minister Rajitha Senarathna for investing public funds in Neville Fernando Private hospital.

Neville Fernando private hospital reported to have not been taken over by the government in a proper manner.

Earlier, NFF media spokesman Mohamed Mussamil visited the FCID to make his compliant but it was rejected by the FCID.

Later, he handed over the complaint to the CID.

In his complaint, NFF charges that the former health minister has misappropriated 3 billion rupees of public money per year by siphoning the funds to Neville Fernando hospital.



