Energy Sector Issues to President's attention

Friday, 13 December 2019 - 13:47

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has drawn his attention to the problems faced by the electricity sector and the immediate implementation of these solutions.

This was during a discussion the President had with officials of the Ministry of Power and Energy at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President's Media Unit announced that officials of several institutions participated in the discussion including the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority.

The problems faced by the Ministry and the new projects that are to be implemented in the future were taken up for the discussion.

The President’s Media Unit stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has pointed out the importance of conducting feasibility studies before launching these projects.